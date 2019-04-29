Strs Ohio Has $1.87 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

