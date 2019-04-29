StrikeBitClub Market Cap Hits $0.00 (SBC)

StrikeBitClub (CURRENCY:SBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. StrikeBitClub has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StrikeBitClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrikeBitClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrikeBitClub has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub Coin Profile

StrikeBitClub (CRYPTO:SBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2013. StrikeBitClub’s total supply is 195,247,235 coins. StrikeBitClub’s official website is strikebitclub.com . StrikeBitClub’s official Twitter account is @StrikeBitClubs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrikeBitClub

StrikeBitClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

