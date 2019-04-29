StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,714,267 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 29th total of 12,635,745 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,273,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Bank of America started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

STNE stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,154,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,727,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

