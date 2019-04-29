Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $106.02 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $106.02 million and $749,508.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00006395 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.04587561 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.02224607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00040568 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 334,583,199 coins and its circulating supply is 317,609,105 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, RuDEX, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

