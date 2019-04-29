Stars Group Inc (TSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSG. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.69 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Stars Group stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,724,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

