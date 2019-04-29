Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.45 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a return on equity of 443.38% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

