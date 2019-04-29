Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) PT Lowered to $26.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $71,282.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $75,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.