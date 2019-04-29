SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1,016.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $30.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/spdr-sp-international-small-cap-etf-gwx-shares-bought-by-creative-planning.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.