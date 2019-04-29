SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $293.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-trimmed-by-meridian-investment-counsel-inc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.