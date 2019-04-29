SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. 305,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,460. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

