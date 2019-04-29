SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $72,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,772,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,669,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter.
CWB opened at $53.38 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF
SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
