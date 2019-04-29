SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $72,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,772,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,669,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $53.38 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.