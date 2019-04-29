SPC Financial Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.10 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

