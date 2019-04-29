SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5,780.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,640 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,699,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $62.24 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

WARNING: “SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/spc-financial-inc-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.