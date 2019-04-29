Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 34.70%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.