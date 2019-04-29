Societe Generale Downgrades VALEO/S (VLEEY) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

VLEEY opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

