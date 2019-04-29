Societe Generale Downgrades Neste Oyj (NTOIF) to Hold

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTOIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $$37.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

