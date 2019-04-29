Societe Generale Downgrades Neste Oyj (NTOIF) to Hold

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTOIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $$37.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

