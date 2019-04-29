SLAM Exploration (SXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

