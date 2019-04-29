SK Telecom (SKM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE:SKM opened at $23.49 on Friday. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8,085.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 205,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,870,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,290,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

