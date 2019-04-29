Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $178.61 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/simon-property-group-inc-spg-holdings-reduced-by-securian-asset-management-inc.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.