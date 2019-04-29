SIMDAQ Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One SIMDAQ token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. SIMDAQ has a total market capitalization of $155,411.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00418826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.01003722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00179177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SIMDAQ Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official message board is medium.com/simdaq-blog . SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official . SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

