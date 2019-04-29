Silicom (SILC) Trading Down 18.5%

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 638,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,545% from the average daily volume of 38,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Silicom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $239.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Silicom’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in Silicom by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 215,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/silicom-silc-trading-down-18-5.html.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.