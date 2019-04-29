Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 79.75 ($1.04) on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of $56.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

