Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Increases By 7.3%

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,164,020 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 29th total of 23,442,365 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,947,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $385,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $96,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

