Short Interest in MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Rises By 43.6%

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,034 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the March 29th total of 1,366,544 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Desiree G. Rogers purchased 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FrontFour Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MDC Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 728,897 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 433,682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 158,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDCA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.04 on Monday. MDC Partners has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). MDC Partners had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

