Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 2,023.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 54,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

SHLO opened at $5.80 on Monday. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $258.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

