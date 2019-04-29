Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 35,471 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 998,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

