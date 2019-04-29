Sharps Compliance (SMED) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Sharps Compliance makes up 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantum Capital Management owned 3.22% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.