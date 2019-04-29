Shadow Token (SHDW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $176,465.00 and $58.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00412392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.01006695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00178926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

