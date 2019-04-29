SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 602,335 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,810,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,086,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,623,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,761,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. 998,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,465. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $107.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2179 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/sg-americas-securities-llc-sells-602335-shares-of-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-ief.html.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.