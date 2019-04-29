ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Raised to $285.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $242.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.32.

ServiceNow stock opened at $267.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $269.27. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.40, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total transaction of $22,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,071 shares of company stock valued at $53,256,230. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

