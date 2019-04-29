ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Furby expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

NOW opened at $267.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.40, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $269.27.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total value of $22,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,071 shares of company stock valued at $53,256,230. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,406,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,403,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,220,000 after purchasing an additional 592,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 575,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,464,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

