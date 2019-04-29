Serve (SERV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,391.00

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Serve has a total market capitalization of $713,421.00 and $109,391.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serve has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Serve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00416927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.01006699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00186945 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Serve Token Profile

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,179,691 tokens. The official message board for Serve is medium.com/@servetoken . Serve’s official website is serve.io . Serve’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Serve Token Trading

Serve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.