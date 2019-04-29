Securian Asset Management Inc Has $16.03 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

