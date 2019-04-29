Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Macerich Co (MAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,368 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macerich by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Macerich by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 259,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macerich by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 207,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Macerich by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

