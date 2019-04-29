Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

