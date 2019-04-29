Scandinavian Airlines strike affecting thousands

A attack among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Tuesday and Monday .

The flag provider of Norway Denmark and Sweden states more than 170,000 passengers are affected since the attack started. The attack started with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the pilots of the company in the 3 countries after the collapse of pay talks together.

There’s no indication of when talks could restart on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Jacob Pedersenan analyst with Denmark’s Sydbank, states the pilots need their share of business earnings after the carrier posted a gain after a cost saving software which began in 2012 in the four years.