salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $2,226,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $735,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,466.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,172 shares of company stock valued at $70,290,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

