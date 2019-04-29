SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0687 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $118.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.02066633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00443394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015628 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007205 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

