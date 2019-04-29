Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 7,767 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,262.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,404 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $331,310.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,393 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $195,976.73.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,561 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $430,459.26.

On Thursday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,373 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $341,703.18.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,399 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $90,324.39.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,170 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,318.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,848 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,210.96.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,220 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $455,285.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 218,250 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,812.50.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,328 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,471.36.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,729. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/saba-capital-management-l-p-buys-7767-shares-of-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-stock.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

There is no company description available for Western Asset Global High Income Fund.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.