RRCoin (RRC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One RRCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RRCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. RRCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9,069.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.02 or 0.10490092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001769 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012039 BTC.

RRCoin Profile

RRC is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for RRCoin is www.rrchain.network . RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO

Buying and Selling RRCoin

RRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

