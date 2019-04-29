Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCL opened at $121.16 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $1,583,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,691.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

