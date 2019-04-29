Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.99. 20,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,926. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277 in the last ninety days. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 570,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,121,000 after buying an additional 163,098 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 320,027 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $8,132,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,081.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 417,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

