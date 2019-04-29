Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 16,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $352.48 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $363.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,741,285.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.44, for a total value of $1,229,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

