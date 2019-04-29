Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holdings Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $178.43 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

