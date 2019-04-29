Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,610,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,247,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 136,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,010,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,616,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $347,929,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,471. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/roanoke-asset-management-corp-ny-increases-holdings-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.