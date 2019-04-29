RISE Education Cayman (REDU) versus Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Critical Analysis

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman 11.31% 37.63% 6.70% Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 6.29% 2.95% 2.31%

15.3% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 2.97 $20.79 million $0.40 24.98 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million 0.52 $7.01 million $0.19 10.84

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 2 1 0 2.33 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 1 1 0 0 1.50

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

