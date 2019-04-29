Ring Energy (REI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $5.16 on Friday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ring Energy by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

