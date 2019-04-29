Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,962,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

