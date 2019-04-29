RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE F opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

