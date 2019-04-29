Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $56.66 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $56,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Altria Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of MO opened at $52.79 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

